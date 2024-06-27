|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG appoints CFO Thomas Zimmermann to the Management Board with a view to the strategic development of the Company
APONTIS PHARMA AG appoints CFO Thomas Zimmermann to the Management Board with a view to the strategic development of the Company
Thomas Zimmermann has been CFO of the APONTIS PHARMA Group since 1 January 2022. Since then, he has further developed the finance department and played a key role in the realignment of the company from September 2023. He will strengthen the Executive Board team sustainably and be responsible for Finance, Investor Relations, Compliance, Contract Management, IT and ESG.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly increase adherence and thus improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients while reducing complications, mortality, and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pill combinations are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pill combinations and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
