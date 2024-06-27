EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG appoints CFO Thomas Zimmermann to the Management Board with a view to the strategic development of the Company

EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Personnel

APONTIS PHARMA AG appoints CFO Thomas Zimmermann to the Management Board with a view to the strategic development of the Company



27.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

APONTIS PHARMA AG appoints CFO Thomas Zimmermann to the Management Board with a view to the strategic development of the Company



Monheim / Rhein, 27 June 2024. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in the German market, expands its Executive Board with a view to the Company's strategic development. To reflect the growing portfolio of single pill combinations, the future internationalization of the Company and the upcoming further development of the ESG strategy, the Finance department within the Executive Board will be strengthened. With effect from 1 July 2024, the Supervisory Board appointed CFO Thomas Zimmermann to the Executive Board with a contract term until 30 June 2027.

Thomas Zimmermann has been CFO of the APONTIS PHARMA Group since 1 January 2022. Since then, he has further developed the finance department and played a key role in the realignment of the company from September 2023. He will strengthen the Executive Board team sustainably and be responsible for Finance, Investor Relations, Compliance, Contract Management, IT and ESG.



Dr. Matthias Wiedenfels, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “Thomas Zimmermann is a proven financial expert with strong pharmaceutical expertise and is very familiar with the corporate processes of APONTIS PHARMA. He has played a decisive role in shaping the realignment of the Company. With the increasing number of Single Pill combinations, the future internationalization of the Company and the strengthening of our positive contribution to ESG, we are pleased to establish a strong finance department at Management Board level.”



Thomas Zimmermann, designated member of the Executive Board of APONTIS PHARMA AG: “I am very honored about the trust placed in me and the opportunity to drive the further development of APONTIS PHARMA together with Bruno Wohlschlegel and Thomas Milz as well as the entire team. In doing so, I will continue to focus on efficient and lean processes and expand this to include effective risk and contract management in preparation of the future internationalization.”



Additional information:

Information on upcoming events can be found at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/financial-calendar and the latest analyst assessments at https://apontis-pharma.de/en/share-price.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly increase adherence and thus improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients while reducing complications, mortality, and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pill combinations are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pill combinations and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



