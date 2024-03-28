|
EQS-News: APONTIS PHARMA expects profitable growth again in 2024
APONTIS PHARMA expects profitable growth again in 2024
With a loss-related decline in the equity ratio to 52.7% (2022: 69.4%), APONTIS PHARMA has sufficient net liquidity of EUR 20.8 million (2022: EUR 36.3 million) to finance the already commissioned and planned product developments as well as the planned return to growth.
Following a decline in sales and earnings, APONTIS PHARMA presented an extensive performance and efficiency improvement program in fall 2023 on the basis of a comprehensive analysis in order to put the Company back on course for growth and profitability by improving its operational strength while at the same time reducing sales forces no longer required. With the new go-to-market strategy launched on 1 March 2024 and the new sales organization, APONTIS PHARMA is focusing on marketing individual Single Pill combinations while simultaneously increasing its contact reach with relevant physicians that have a high prescription potential. Personal customer contact is supported and supplemented by comprehensive dialog marketing. The efficiency program led to one-off expenses of EUR 5.6 million in the reporting period, which were at the lower end of expectations. The expected annual savings are around EUR 6.5 million.
Following the successful implementation of the performance and efficiency improvement program earlier than planned, APONTIS PHARMA has laid the foundations for future profitable growth in Single Pill combinations. This development is supported by the improved supply situation for the product Atorimib. Accordingly, the Company expects the new go-to-market strategy to increase total sales by 12.9% to EUR 41.7 million in the 2024 financial year. With an increase in sales of 40.3%, the Single Pill combinations are expected to compensate for the decline in the cooperation business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected at EUR 1.8 million driven by sales and a simultaneously reduced cost base.
Note: Rounding differences can occur.
CEO Bruno Wohlschlegel, CPO Thomas Milz, and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of the 2023 financial year and the outlook for 2024 in a webcast presentation today, 28 March 2024, at 11:30 CET. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in advance to participate at:
APONTIS PHARMA 2023 financial year – Webcast/Conference Call.
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the Company’s website before it begins.
The 2023 Annual Report of APONTIS PHARMA AG is available on the Company‘s website at apontis-pharma.de/en/investor-relations.
Information on upcoming events can be found at apontis-pharma.de/en/financial-calendar and the latest analyst assessments at apontis-pharma.de/en/share-price.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients while reducing complications, mortality, and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pill combinations are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pill combinations and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
