EQS-News: Biotest's sustainability campaign GoFuture part of the new documentary 'Future Seeds'

Dreieich, Germany, 24 June 2024. With its GoFuture sustainability campaign and its gigantic mural on the campus in Dreieich, Biotest AG has taken the first step with a visible signal of its growing commitment to more sustainability last year. The new documentary film "Future Seeds" now picks up on this extraordinary project and recently celebrated its premiere on Prime Video.
Future Seeds is a documentary film about innovative ideas and projects for a more sustainable future, embedded in a socially relevant and moving narrative. The film addresses the now widespread phenomenon of eco-anxiety, which manifests itself in extreme sadness, anger and despair, particularly among young people. In the film, a teenager is psychologically burdened by her fear of the consequences of climate change and is in constant discourse with her family and other adults who, in her view, do not realise the consequences of climate change or take them seriously. Her aunt, who works as a journalist, then decides to take her niece on a trip. Exciting projects from all over the world and inspiring conversations with scientists, politicians and entrepreneurs are intended to inspire her and the viewers to rethink. Due to their interest in EcoArt, the two women travel to Dreieich to visit the "Linfa" mural on the Biotest campus and talk to Biotest’s CEO, Peter Janssen, about the associated GoFuture sustainability initiative.
With this documentary, the makers want to open up a dialogue about the future of our society and address the responsibility of each individual with regard to a more sustainable future. "We are very proud to be part of this documentary with our GoFuture sustainability campaign and to be able to help give affected people new hope for a better future,” said Peter Janssen. “As a pharmaceutical company that uses donors’ blood plasma as a natural resource for drug production, we feel a tremendous responsibility towards both humanity and the environment, because the health of people is inseparable from the health of the planet.”
Future Seeds is now available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Turkey, Canada, Australia and in the United States. The access on Prime Video and the film title vary depending on the country and language version. Access Prime Video here.
For more information about the GoFuture campaign, visit: gofuture.biotest.com
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
