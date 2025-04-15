Birkenstock Aktie

Birkenstock für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BSTCK0 / ISIN: JE00BS44BN30

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.04.2025 12:15:03

EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2025 (ENDED MARCH 31, 2025) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2025 (ENDED MARCH 31, 2025) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

15.04.2025 / 12:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE   MEDIA CONTACT
Birkenstock Holding plc
ir@birkenstock-holding.com
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || APRIL 15, 2025  

 

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2025 (ENDED MARCH 31, 2025) RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL
 

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today that the Company will report its fiscal second quarter 2025 (ended March 31, 2025) financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 before the US market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

 

A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com. To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 159335. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 52272. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK’s Investor Relations website.

 

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com


15.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 2117408

 
End of News EQS News Service

2117408  15.04.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Birkenstockmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Birkenstockmehr Analysen

18.04.24 Birkenstock Neutral UBS AG
18.01.24 Birkenstock Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Birkenstock 42,36 -0,89% Birkenstock

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.04.25 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.25 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX in Grün -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Dienstag höher. Asiens Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen