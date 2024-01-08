08.01.2024 11:10:00

EQS-News: BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Annual Results
BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL

08.01.2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || JANUARY 8, 2024

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL
 

Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK” or the “Company”, NYSE: BIRK), announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, January 18, 2024 before US market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. 


A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://birkenstock-holding.com. To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International).  The access code for the call is 366842. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 49608. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK’s Investor Relations website.

 

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries ("BIRKENSTOCK"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com

 

 

 


08.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Birkenstock Holding plc
1-2 Berkeley Square
W1J6EA London
United Kingdom
ISIN: JE00BS44BN30
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1809619

 
End of News EQS News Service

1809619  08.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1809619&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Birkenstockmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Birkenstockmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Birkenstock 41,80 -0,48% Birkenstock

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX unbeständig -- Asiatische Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt zwischen den Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich am Freitag etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen