EQS-News: CALVERT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS HALF YEAR FIGURES FOR 2024

• Calvert International AG today published its consolidated H1 figures for FY 2024

• Total consolidated revenues for the first 6 months reached € 1,2M

• Group's operating EBITDA at € 76K

• Outlook for 2025: Attractive growth and value accretion in new markets and sustainability trends



Frankfurt am Main, September 30, 2024 - Calvert International AG ("CIAG"; ISIN DE000A2YN5X9) has published its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the first half of 2024. Total consolidated revenue for the first 6 months of FY 2024 stood at €1.2M. The overall group's operating EBITDA came to €76K in the first half of 2024.

OUTLOOK 2025: DRIVING GROWTH & VALUE ACCRETION IN NEW MARKETS AND SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS

Looking ahead to 2025, CIAG is set to further strengthen its position as a leading energy holding company, with a continued focus on strategic market expansion and value creation. Following strong progress in the realignment of its business model, CIAG is actively exploring new markets while maintaining its commitment to African energy. As part of this strategy, the company is moving into the next phase of closing significant M&A deals in 2025, aimed at enhancing its presence in the energy sector across Africa.

ABOUT CIAG

Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment holding company focused on the African energy sector and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. CIAG's shares are listed on the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding company of its subsidiaries Emerging Energy Corp. and CLG in South Africa and Mauritius, providing mainly growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. CLG provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions around market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public sector companies, with a focus on the African energy sector.



Contact for investor relations and press inquiries:

Calvert International AG

Ms. Jessica Stang, Investor Relations

Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

T: +49 69 1532944 42

ir@calvertinternationalag.com

www.calvertinternationalag.com