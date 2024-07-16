EQS-News: CGRE AG: mwb research AG rates CGRE shares a 'buy', price target is EUR 15.00

EQS-News: CGRE AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Miscellaneous

CGRE AG: mwb research AG rates CGRE shares a 'buy', price target is EUR 15.00



16.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

CGRE AG: mwb research AG rates CGRE shares a 'buy', price target is EUR 15.00



15 July 2024: mwb reseacrch AG has published an initial research report on CGREAG (ISIN: DE000A0N3EU3 | WKN: A0N3EU). The CGREAG share is rated "BUY", the target price is EUR 15.00. With the current target price, mwb research sees considerable upside potential of around 52%.



The current mwb research report on CGREAG is available for download on the website AG at



About CGRE



CGREAG presents itself in the German real estate market as a player with decades of experience in the development, design and realization of urban districts and the potential of several hundred experts in planning and construction , digitalization and green technology.



Operationally, CGREAG is structured into three divisions with different weightings.



CG.site GmbH - includes building land developments in German metropolitan areas.

CG.growth GmbH - takes on construction projects with a medium-term completion horizon.

CG. yield GmbH - concentrates real estate portfolio with current income.



Through cooperation with other significant market participants, CGREAG creates ideal conditions to be able to operate flexibly, reliably and efficiently on the German real estate and capital market, i.e. to acquire large construction and project developments and the necessary financing to structure and complete the construction work.

CGREAG benefits from the strong skills and innovative strength of a platform of first-class specialists in the areas of development, construction, digitalization and green technology / energy management.



Contact:

Jürgen Kutz

CDO



15 July 2024: mwb reseacrch AG has published an initial research report on CGRE(ISIN: DE000A0N3EU3 | WKN: A0N3EU). The CGREshare is rated "BUY", the target price is EUR 15.00. With the current target price, mwb research sees considerable upside potential of around 52%.The current mwb research report on CGREis available for download on the website Research Hub: CGRE AG (www.research-hub.de) or on the corporate website of CGREat CGRE AG (www.cgre.ag) (en) in the section "Investor Relations" under "Investor announcements".CGREpresents itself in the German real estate market as a player with decades of experience in the development, design and realization of urban districts and the potential of several hundred experts in planning and construction , digitalization and green technology.Operationally, CGREis structured into three divisions with different weightings.CG.site GmbH - includes building land developments in German metropolitan areas.CG.growth GmbH - takes on construction projects with a medium-term completion horizon.CG. yield GmbH - concentrates real estate portfolio with current income.Through cooperation with other significant market participants, CGREcreates ideal conditions to be able to operate flexibly, reliably and efficiently on the German real estate and capital market, i.e. to acquire large construction and project developments and the necessary financing to structure and complete the construction work.CGREbenefits from the strong skills and innovative strength of a platform of first-class specialists in the areas of development, construction, digitalization and green technology / energy management.Contact:Jürgen KutzCDOaktie@cgre.ag

