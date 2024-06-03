EQS-News: Change in the Management Board of Netfonds AG

03.06.2024 10:27:14

Change in the Management Board of Netfonds AG

Hamburg, 3 June 2024 - After 20 years of commitment, including 11 years as member of the Management Board of Netfonds AG responsible for the insurance segment, Oliver Kieper will leave the company at the end of his regular term on 31 May 2024.

This decision was taken by mutual agreement between Oliver Kieper, the Supervisory Board and his colleagues on the Management Board. This step paves the way for new impulses that are essential for the further development of the insurance sector and the Netfonds Group as a whole.

"We wish Oliver Kieper all the best for his future and look forward to observing his continued success. The trends he has set will have a lasting impact on our company and continue to inspire us," says Klaus Schwantge, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Netfonds AG. 

"Together with Oliver Kieper, we have created the basis for further growth in the insurance sector. We want to link personal service even more closely with the procedural and regulatory services via our finfire platform. On behalf of the entire Netfonds Management Board, I would like to thank Oliver Kieper for his great commitment over the past 20 years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours," says Martin Steinmeyer.

"I look back on my team and 20 successful years at Netfonds with joy and gratitude. The Netfonds insurance division is now one of the top service providers among broker pools. I believe Netfonds is ideally positioned for the challenges ahead and wish the company and my great colleagues every success and all the best for the future!" says Oliver Kieper.

In future, Oliver Kieper will focus on his passion for sales and the design of company pension schemes. Among other things, he has already played a key role in designing these as part of the CareFlex Chemie industry solution.

The Netfonds Management Board will be customer-centred in the future. Martin Steinmeyer as CEO will be responsible for marketing and sales, Peer Reichelt as CFO for group-wide finances and Dietgar Völzke as CIO for the technical development. 

Mathias Horn and Dr Sven Bernigau will take over Oliver Kieper's operational responsibilities. Dr Sven Bernigau has already been responsible for the processes of the Netfonds insurance division for 1.5 years. He has worked for Netfonds for around six years and was previously an authorised signatory at KPMG AG. Netfonds further strengthened its team with Mathias Horn in December 2023. The graduate in business administration (BA), specialising in insurance, has more than 30 years of insurance expertise in sales and product service in management positions. Both are authorised signatories of Netfonds AG and board members of the Netfonds subsidiary NVS Netfonds Versicherungsservice AG.

Contact 
Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg, Germany

Investor Relations
Philip Angrabeit
Phone: +49 40 822 267 142
E-mail: pangrabeit@netfonds.de

About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.  

Company: Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822267 0
E-mail: info@netfonds.de
Internet: www.netfonds.de
ISIN: DE000A1MME74
WKN: A1MME7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
