EQS-News: clearvise AG realizes two more solar parks through cooperation in Italy

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract

clearvise AG realizes two more solar parks through cooperation in Italy



25.06.2024 / 08:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



clearvise AG realizes two more solar parks through cooperation in Italy Solar parks with a total capacity of 14.2 MWp planned on former quarries

Approval procedure underway at neighboring sites south of Rome

Start of construction and commissioning of the solar parks expected in 2025 Frankfurt, 25 June 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, is implementing two further projects as part of the clearPARTNERS development cooperation in Italy. Following the initial project with a planned capacity of 16.1 MWp in Sardinia, two further solar parks with a planned total capacity of 14.2 MWp are now to follow around 15 km south of Rome in the Lazio region.



The two projects are to be built just a few hundred meters apart. They will be built on disused quarries for gravel and sand, so that the area can now be used to generate solar energy for the future. Both solar parks are currently undergoing the environmental and building approval procedures.



clearvise expects construction to start on a 7.6 MWp solar park in the first quarter of 2025. The solar park is scheduled to be commissioned around four months later in summer 2025. Construction of the second project with a planned capacity of 6.6 MWp is scheduled to start around three months later. A construction period of around four months is also planned here. With its proven clearPARTNERS approach, clearvise is focusing on close cooperation with all project participants. In this way, the Italian portfolio will be expanded in a targeted manner in order to take an even larger share of clearvise's overall portfolio in the future.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, comments: “We have made rapid progress since entering the Italian market at the beginning of the year. Particularly in light of the regulatory changes currently being discussed with regard to solar areas eligible for approval, it is clear that we have backed the right horse together with our cooperation partner with quarries and industrial areas. The joint pipeline is growing. In total, we want to jointly expand a portfolio in Italy with a current capacity of around 149 MWp.”



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creates added value for all stakeholders with the individual clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Andreas Riedel Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 (0)160 – 6938984 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-mail: andreas.riedel@clearvise.com E-mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

25.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

