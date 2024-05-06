EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 revised based on preliminary Q1 financials

06.05.2024 18:04:49

CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 revised based on preliminary Q1 financials

DÜSSELDORF, 6 May 2024 – Based on the preliminary Q1 financial results of the CLIQ Digital Group, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG has revised the Group’s forecast for the business year 2024 today. The new forecast is to achieve revenues between €300 and €330 million (previously: between €360 and €380 million), an EBITDA ranging between €26 and €30 million (previously: between €52 and €58 million) and total customer acquisition costs of between €120 and €140 million (previously: between €150 and €170 million).

Based on preliminary figures, revenues of the Group decrease quarter-on-quarter by 13% to €73.0 million (4Q 2023: €84.1 million) and year-on-year by 12% (1Q 2023: €82.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024. Before special items relating to the Group-wide transformation and tax optimisation programmes for €3.5 million, EBITDA decreases to €5.3 million in 1Q 2024. EBITDA including special items in Q1 2024 comes in at €1.9 million compared to €11.8 million in 4Q 2023 and to €12.8 million in 1Q 2023. The total customer acquisition costs for the first quarter 2024 amount to €29.3 million against €35.4 million in 4Q 2023 and €32.9 million in 1Q 2023.

CLIQ Digital will publish the final figures for the first quarter 2024 on 8 May 2024.


