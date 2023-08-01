EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Closing of the purchase agreement for material assets with the KOSTAL Group

EQS-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Closing of the purchase agreement for material assets with the KOSTAL Group



01.08.2023 / 08:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Closing of the purchase agreement for material assets with the KOSTAL Group

- Transfer of the entire operating business of the Compleo Group to companies of the KOSTAL Group completed

- Compleo Charging Solutions AG now operates under the corporate name CCS Abwicklungs AG

- Remaining assets and shareholdings will be wound up in the course of the insolvency proceedings in self-administration

Dortmund, 1 August 2023 - The closing of the purchase agreement for material assets of the Compleo Group dated 29 April 2023 took place yesterday. As part of the transaction, the entire operating business of the insolvent Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo or the Company) and its insolvent subsidiaries Compleo Charging Technologies GmbH and Compleo Connect GmbH was transferred to companies of the KOSTAL Group.

The implementation of the transaction ensures the continuation of the Compleo Group's business, which will continue to exist in the KOSTAL Group as an independent business and brand. The remaining companies of the Compleo Group no longer have any operating business. The acquiring company of the KOSTAL Group, which will take over the operative business, will in the future operate under the name Compleo Charging Solutions GmbH & Co KG. The stock exchange listing of the shares of the Company, which will now trade under the corporate name CCS Abwicklungs AG, will remain in place. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to partially satisfy creditors as part of the insolvency proceedings.

The shareholdings and assets remaining with the Company and its subsidiaries will be wound up in the course of the insolvency proceedings in self-administration.

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology for EVs in Europe. The company supports its business customers with a range of charging stations and a backend for charging infrastructure. Compleos offering includes both AC and DC charging stations, the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund. Its customers include Allego, Clever, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com