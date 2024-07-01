EQS-News: CS MEDICA Stock Now Also Traded on XETRA

EQS-News: CS MEDICA A/S / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

CS MEDICA Stock Now Also Traded on XETRA



01.07.2024 / 12:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







As of today, the 12,322,635 registered shares of the company can now also be traded via the electronic trading system XETRA.



In the electronic trading system XETRA, Designated Sponsors provide additional liquidity by committing to place binding bid and ask sizes (so-called quotes) in the order book for the securities they support during continuous trading and auctions. The private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe ensures higher liquidity in the stock in this way.



High-quality criteria (minimum requirements) are imposed on Designated Sponsors by Deutsche Börse AG for liquidity provision. Thereby, the private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has achieved the highest rating from Deutsche Börse ('AA') for years.



"By including our shares in the XETRA trading platform, we offer both existing and future shareholders an additional trading opportunity," says Lone Henriksen, CEO of CS MEDICA A/S. "By committing to a Designated Sponsor, we aim to further increase the liquidity of CS MEDICA stock and strengthen the free float. This should minimize the spread between bid and ask prices."

The shares of CS MEDICA A/S (ISIN DK0061668225) have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since March 2, 2023. The company, a MedTech pioneer in the development of medical devices that benefit from bioactive CBD, has mandated the private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe to include the company's shares in Deutsche Börse AG's trading venue XETRA and ensure continuous trading.As of today, the 12,322,635 registered shares of the company can now also be traded via the electronic trading system XETRA.In the electronic trading system XETRA, Designated Sponsors provide additional liquidity by committing to place binding bid and ask sizes (so-called quotes) in the order book for the securities they support during continuous trading and auctions. The private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe ensures higher liquidity in the stock in this way.High-quality criteria (minimum requirements) are imposed on Designated Sponsors by Deutsche Börse AG for liquidity provision. Thereby, the private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has achieved the highest rating from Deutsche Börse ('AA') for years."By including our shares in the XETRA trading platform, we offer both existing and future shareholders an additional trading opportunity," says Lone Henriksen, CEO of CS MEDICA A/S. "By committing to a Designated Sponsor, we aim to further increase the liquidity of CS MEDICA stock and strengthen the free float. This should minimize the spread between bid and ask prices." CS MEDICA Group, a Danish MedTech pioneer, specializes in developing evidence-based, CBD-integrated treatments for pain management, autoimmune and stress-related disorders. With a focus on patient-centric care, our products range from innovative R&D to registered over-the-counter substance-based medical devices and dermaceuticals. Our flagship CANNASEN® brand, alongside our own-label solutions, exemplifies our dedication to safe, high-quality treatments for both human and veterinary health globally.

CANNORDIC A/S, a subsidiary of CS MEDICA Group, is a pioneering MedTech company specializing in innovative substance-based medical devices containing bioactive CBD. Our dedication to enhancing lives by integrating innovation, science, technology, and natural cannabis compounds positions it as a pioneer in the medical technology industry. The company ensures robust research, development, manufacturing, compliance, data insights, and commercialization processes.

The group's shares are traded on the stock exchanges and trading platforms in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, and XETRA, as well as on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm under ISIN DK0061668225.

The group's shares are traded on the stock exchanges and trading platforms in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, and XETRA, as well as on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm under ISIN DK0061668225.

01.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

