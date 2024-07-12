EQS-News: cyan AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2024: all agenda items approved with great majority

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

cyan AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2024: all agenda items approved with great majority



12.07.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST

Munich, 12 July 2024 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting today. All items on the agenda for resolution were approved by the shareholders with a clear majority. In total, around 80% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. In addition to the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the election of the auditor, the shareholders approved the creation of new authorised capital, cancelling the existing authorisation. Minor amendments to the Articles of Association were also approved. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Alexander Singer, also announced that the contract with Markus Cserna, founder and CTO of cyan AG, had been extended until the end of 2027.



Alexander Singer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and commitment. In the past financial year, the Management Board reached an important milestone in cyan's development by selling the BSS/OSS segment and focussing on the core business of cybersecurity. With this step we have streamlined the Group structure, reduced operating costs and laid the foundation for profitable growth in the medium term. As a result, cyan is ideally positioned in an important high growth market. I am also particularly pleased that we have been able to extend the contract with Mr Cserna. This is an important step for the company as we continue to drive forward the expansion of our technology.”



Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: “The support and dialogue with our investors at the Annual General Meeting confirmed to me that we are on the right track. Based on a growing number of end customers, we will continue to increase recurring revenues. We are also making great progress in terms of profitability. We look forward to working with our shareholders to make continuous progress towards our goals.”



Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG: “As a founder and long-standing member of the Management Board of the cyan Group, it is of great importance to me to continue to accompany the company's development together with my team. Our technology solutions offer comprehensive protection against internet threats. With the continuous expansion of our product range and consistent technical developments, millions of end customers can fully utilise the possibilities of the digital world. This is how we make the internet a safer place.”

Further information on the Annual General Meeting and the voting results can be found on the company's website at: https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).

More information at: www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Email: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email: cyan@kirchhoff.de



