EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG appoints Sigrid Rosemeyer as Managing Director for Investor Relations

To further improve investor relations, the reshaped unit is to include Fund Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Marketing

DBAG aims to cement relationships with fund investors and further solidify its position as the go-to financing partner for mid-sized companies

The repositioning is in response to dynamic market requirements and to DBAG’s wide range of private equity and private debt financing options



Frankfurt/Main, 30 July 2024. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is repositioning itself with the appointment of Sigrid Rosemeyer as Managing Director. In this role, she will be responsible for the restructured Investor Relations department, consisting of Fund Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Marketing, ensuring consistent communication with the market and further broadening DBAG’s position as the preferred financing partner for mid-sized businesses. By consolidating investor relations, corporate communications and marketing under the same leadership, DBAG will be able to pursue its objectives with greater efficiency.

“We are delighted to welcome Sigrid Rosemeyer on board. Her vast experience and strategic expertise will be instrumental in further strengthening and expanding the network we have built with our fund investors”, said Tom Alzin, Spokesman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. “Adding Sigrid Rosemeyer to our management team underlines our dedication to cultivating a seamless and integrated working relationship with our fund investors. It will also strengthen our position as a holistic financing platform for mid-sized companies and allow us to remain firmly in pole position.”

Sigrid Rosemeyer is a seasoned financial industry professional. She began her career at Merrill Lynch, where she spent 14 years serving the needs of institutional clients in Fixed Income and Equity Derivatives. Her last role at Merrill Lynch was in Structured Fund Sales in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – as well as Northern Italy, a key focus region for DBAG. In 2015, she left Merrill Lynch for a sales position at Helaba Invest, where she worked with institutional clients in equities, fixed income, real estate and alternative investments. Prior to joining DBAG, Sigrid Rosemeyer was Managing Director at Capital Group, a position she had held since 2018. Here, she was responsible for a cross-sector portfolio of German institutional investors such as insurance companies, pension plans and family offices, as well as playing a key role in expanding the company’s German business.

“Strategically speaking, this repositioning is a logical step as it allows us to play to our strengths in the highly dynamic market for private capital. We are delighted to have Sigrid Rosemeyer on board and are confident that her expertise and enthusiasm will help us reach our growth goals even faster”, said Jannick Hunecke, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

“There could not have been a more exciting time to join DBAG and this dynamic team. The private equity market is changing and so is the way we communicate and work together – and I am very much looking forward to rising to these challenges together with our team”, said Sigrid Rosemeyer, Managing Director at Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the broadband/telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors. Since 2020, DBAG has been present on the Italian market, providing its services from its office in Milan. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros. Within the scope of the strategic partnership with ELF Capital Group, DBAG is expanding its range of flexible financing solutions for mid-market companies to include private debt.



