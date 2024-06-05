EQS-News: ELARIS AG gears up for further growth: Anna Czwornog appointed CFO

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ELARIS AG gears up for further growth: Anna Czwornog appointed CFO



05.06.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Bad Dürkheim, 5 June 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) is strengthening its C-level management as part of its growth strategy. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Anna Czwornog will be in charge of the finance department of the dynamic electric car supplier with immediate effect. Anna Czwornog boasts many years of experience in management positions in the field of finance at international corporations. Most recently, she was responsible for the finance department of a well-known German energy company with group sales in the mid-billion-euro range. Prior to that, she held management positions in the finance and accounting departments of group companies at TotalEnergies. Czwornog began her career at an internationally operating office supplies manufacturer in Poland. She also has valuable experience in overseeing and successfully implementing large M&A projects.

Lars Stevenson, CEO and founder of ELARIS AG: "With Anna Czwornog, we have been able to appoint a financial expert with international experience as CFO. With this new addition, we are not only strengthening our finance department, but also pushing ahead with our growth and internationalisation strategy. It is important to us that our structures grow in line with our successful business development."

Press Contact and Investor Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 556

elaris@edicto.de