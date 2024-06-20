EQS-News: Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority



20.06.2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

Berlin, June 20, 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin today. The company's shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. Among other things, Ms. Eva Katheder was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Enapter. Ms. Katheder has many years of experience in the financial sector and has held numerous management and board positions at listed and non-listed companies in recent years. The focus of her advisory activities includes the areas of private equity/venture capital, investment companies and IOT/smart home. With the election of Ms. Katheder to the Supervisory Board of Enapter, the existing Supervisory Board consisting of the members Mr. Armin Steiner, Mr. Ragnar Kruse and Prof. Dr.-Ing war re-elected.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to create authorized capital of up to EUR 13,597,500.00. The authorized capital is intended to increase the company's flexibility on its growth path and give it additional scope for action in the interests of the shareholders.

A total of 69.95% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the complete voting results are available on the Enapter website www.enapterag.de in the Investor Relations section.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



Further information

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

Contact financial and business press

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de