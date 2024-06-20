+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 16:50:02

EQS-News: Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

20.06.2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

Berlin, June 20, 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin today. The company's shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. Among other things, Ms. Eva Katheder was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Enapter. Ms. Katheder has many years of experience in the financial sector and has held numerous management and board positions at listed and non-listed companies in recent years. The focus of her advisory activities includes the areas of private equity/venture capital, investment companies and IOT/smart home. With the election of Ms. Katheder to the Supervisory Board of Enapter, the existing Supervisory Board consisting of the members Mr. Armin Steiner, Mr. Ragnar Kruse and Prof. Dr.-Ing war re-elected.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to create authorized capital of up to EUR 13,597,500.00. The authorized capital is intended to increase the company's flexibility on its growth path and give it additional scope for action in the interests of the shareholders.

A total of 69.95% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the complete voting results are available on the Enapter website www.enapterag.de in the Investor Relations section.

 

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

Contact financial and business press

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de


20.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1930041

 
End of News EQS News Service

1930041  20.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930041&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enaptermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enaptermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enapter 4,42 4,99% Enapter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen