EQS-News: Enapter AG: Start of capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights on September 19

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG: Start of capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights on September 19

 Subscription period from 19.09.2024 up to and including 07.10.2024

 Subscription ratio 14:1

 Subscription price per new share 4.26 euros

 New shares entitled to dividends from 01.01.2024

Hamburg, September 18, 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) will launch its capital increase against cash contributions with subscription rights for existing shareholders on September 19, 2024. Existing shareholders can subscribe to new shares from September 19, 2024 up to and including October 7, 2024. The subscription price is EUR 4.26 per new share. Up to 1,877,934 new no-par value bearer shares will be offered, resulting in gross issue proceeds of up to around EUR 8 million. The subscription ratio is 14:1, i.e. one new share can be subscribed for every 14 old shares. It is possible to subscribe to a higher number of shares (oversubscription); subscription rights will not be traded on the stock exchange. There is no compensation for subscription rights that are not exercised. Subscription rights that are not exercised will be derecognized without value after the subscription period has expired. The new shares are expected to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg on October 21, 2024 under the same ISIN as the existing shares. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 01.01.2024. The proceeds from the issue are to be used primarily to finance the business capital for the operating business as well as general administrative costs and other general corporate purposes. As of today, Enapter already has contractually fixed orders in the double-digit million range for 2025 and 2026 for AEM electrolysers in the megawatt class alone.

Enapter has already received binding subscription commitments from various investors with a total volume of EUR 7 million (see ad hoc announcement dated September 12, 2024)

The capital increase will be accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as subscription agent. First Berlin Securities Brokerage is acting as sole bookrunner for the placement.

The subscription offer is being made without a prospectus pursuant to Section 3 No. 1 of the German Securities Prospectus Act. The corresponding subscription offer is available for download on the Enapter website in the Investor Relations section.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



