|
31.08.2023 07:01:02
EQS-News: ENCAVIS and Innovar Solar sign framework agreement for solar projects with a total volume of 160 megawatts
|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance
Corporate News
Eight projects are located close to motorways and railways or in other areas privileged by construction law for use for open-plan PV systems. The sites are subject to the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) and can partly be approved and implemented in a timely manner. All projects still benefit from the Feed-in Tariffs (FIT) of the EEG with a term of 20 years. One of the nine projects sells the electricity through a long-term pay-as-produced Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcomes the signing of the framework agreement and says: The number of interesting projects in the market is increasing significantly again. We are very pleased about this, as we are making further progress on the path of accelerated growth and massive expansion of our capacities to a total of 8 gigawatts by 2027. Thanks to the cooperation with Innovar Solar, we are now able to significantly strengthen our project pipeline of Strategic Development Partnerships in one of our focus markets.
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their A level and ISS ESG with their Prime label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
31.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1715405
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1715405 31.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|29.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.08.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.02.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.08.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.03.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|14,13
|-0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Eurozonen-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag letztendlich schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex klar im Plus stand. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.