11.09.2023 07:03:02
EQS-News: ENCAVIS launches further Strategic Development Partnership with GreenGo Energy in Germany, increasing its European solar project pipeline to 3.2 gigawatts
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision
Corporate News
ENCAVIS launches further Strategic Development Partnership with GreenGo Energy in Germany, increasing its European solar project pipeline to 3.2 gigawatts
Together with GreenGo Energy, we have been able to realise more than 280 MW of solar generation capacity in Denmark in around two and a half years, some of which have already been connected to the grid. We now want to continue this track record of success together with our partners rapidly growing location in Germany, Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, underlines the signed agreement.
The solar project pipeline from Encavis now 13 Strategic Development Partnerships in Europe will thus increase from 2.7 GW to 3.2 gigawatts.
This new framework agreement with our strategic partner, Encavis AG, securing an additional 500 MW of solar projects in Germany, stands as a cornerstone of our ambitions in the European market. It represents the logical next step for us to expand our proven and highly successful Partnership model with Encavis into Germany where we are rapidly expanding our footprint and project pipeline. This agreement will take our joint project portfolio to the next level at a total of 1.1 GW", says Stefan Degener, Managing Director of GreenGo Energy in Germany.
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialized provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AGs environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the worlds leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their A level and ISS ESG with their Prime label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
About GreenGo Energy Group a/s:
GreenGo Energy has 27 GW of solar, wind, BESS and Megaton P2X projects in various stages of development and construction in nine U. S. states, Europe and MENA, of which more than 5 GW have been contracted through partnership framework agreements with Tier-1 investors in the renewable space.
GreenGo Energy is headquartered in Denmark, with over 110 employees serving customers worldwide.
To learn more, visit www.greengoenergy.com
Contacts:
11.09.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1722557
End of News
|EQS News Service
1722557 11.09.2023 CET/CEST
|29.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.08.23
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
