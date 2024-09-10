|
10.09.2024 07:03:03
EQS-News: ENCAVIS successfully closed a project financing in the amount of approx. EUR 61 million for its German solar park in Borrentin (114 megawatts)
|
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Financing/Expansion
The plant, located in Borrentin (south of Demmin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), is nearing completion of construction, which is expected at the end of September 2024. Once operational, the plant will produce 121 gigawatt hours (GWh) electricity per year and contribute significantly to the German energy transition. With a generation capacity of 114.2 megawatts (MW), the Borrentin project is the largest solar plant owned by Encavis AG in Germany and the 3rd largest solar plant of Encavis AG’s own capacities. Nearly 74% of the annual electricity production for this project is fixed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a term of ten years with a corporate offtaker.
The financing is provided by Bayerische Landesbank, a long-standing financing partner of ENCAVIS for years, and thereby supporting the Groups’s future growth strategy.
“We are glad to have placed this project financing in the bank market with one of our strategic bank partners after a comprehensive selection process amongst the approached institutions. Having our ambition of 7 gigawatt (GW) installed capacity by year-end 2027 in mind and many project financings ahead this is another example of how important it is for us to have this experienced and professional in-house project financing team”, welcomes Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG, this successful financing.“
In total, the financing includes EUR 46.8 million Term Loan Facilities, EUR 2.75m VAT Facility as well as EUR 11.1 million Letter of Credit Facilities.
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label (A-), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with its Climate Score “B” and Sustainalytics with its “low risk” ESG risk rating.
Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com
Kontakt:
10.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1984611
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1984611 10.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|31.07.24
|ENCAVIS Sell
|Warburg Research
|27.05.24
|ENCAVIS Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|ENCAVIS Sell
|Warburg Research
|27.05.24
|ENCAVIS Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.24
|ENCAVIS Sell
|Warburg Research
|27.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.11.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.05.24
|ENCAVIS Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.02.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|17,02
|0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich -- ATX dreht schlussendlich ins Minus -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte ziehen am Mittwoch überwiegend an. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu beobachten.