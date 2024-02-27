EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as new Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as new Chairman of the Management Board



27.02.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as new Chairman of the Management Board

Berlin, 26 February 2024 The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has appointed Friedrich (Fritz) Conzen as a new member and Chairman of the Management Board with effect as of 1 March 2024. He succeeds Carsten Lind, who has energetically led the company since 2020 and will leave the Management Board in agreement with the Supervisory Board on March 1st, 2024.

Carsten Lind says: ”In 2021 we initiated FUTURE@FP with the promise to reverse the trend of FP declining and making losses and to build a digital business. All three promises are achieved and delivered. Our digital business virtually doubled largely based on our SaaS solutions.”

Johannes Boot, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, expresses his gratitude to Carsten Lind, whose energy and vision contributed significantly to the growth of the digital business and the transformation of FP. Carsten Lind also successfully expanded the business in the Nordics, both organically and through M&A.

As new CEO, Friedrich Conzen (48) is expected to build on the strategy and help further grow the digital business, supported by cash flow from the core mailing business globally. He started his career in consulting with Droege & Company and A.T. Kearney, after which he gained experience leading medium sized companies. Most recently he led the transformation and repositioning of Nedis, a consumer electronics wholesaler in The Netherlands.

Friedrich Conzen is excited about the opportunity to continue the transformation and growth of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and says “I feel honored to be entrusted with the leadership of a company with a 100-year tradition as Francotyp-Postalia, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to let the company grow and prosper”.

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Monika Plum

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 250 million.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com