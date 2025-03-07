EQS-News: How U Power Is Helping Overcome Challenges To EV Adoption With Its UOTTA Technology

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The world is moving to a greener place, and electric vehicles are in the driver’s lane - for good reason. EVs can improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and lower the costs to operate a vehicle. But in order for EVs to take off and achieve mass adoption, the charging aspects of EVs have to overcome the current limitations including concerns about drivable range, battery life and availability of charging stations. Not to mention faulty equipment, slowing charging times and long waits to get access to available charging stations which have also been reported by consumers.

Those challenges and more are exactly what U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR), the Chinese EV power solution company is aiming to overcome with its advanced UOTTA technology. The technology enables consumers and fleet operators to replace dead EV batteries with fully charged ones in under five minutes. U Power facilitates making this happen by offering a battery-swapping ecosystem to vehicle makers and service providers, from building the infrastructure to managing it.

With EV battery swapping, the idea is to create battery bank stations around the country where drivers quickly swap out dead batteries for new ones. It’s something U Power says it can help make a reality given its roots. U Power started out in 2013 as a vehicle-sourcing services company focused on lower-tier cities in China. Armed with a vehicle sourcing network of about 100 wholesalers and 30 dealers across China’s lower-tier cities, in 2020 U Power began shifting its focus to its EV battery swapping business and the company reports that has taken off.

In the first half of 2024 (the latest figures available), U Power reported revenue grew 595.7% year-over-year to RMB13.2 million. Of the RMB13.2 million in revenue during the first half of 2024, 93.9% came from product sales. In the year-ago first half, U Power had no product revenue, underscoring its ability to transition and grow.

Navigating a Competitive EV Market with Innovation

The company reports seeing strong growth despite fierce competition in the market including from Nio Inc., the Chinese EV maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd., the leading Chinese EV battery producer and Ample, a San Francisco battery-swapping station start-up. Nio and Contemporary Amperex Technology dwarf U Power in size in terms of market capitalization but don’t seem to have been able to log similar revenue growth recently. Other players in the space include ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Tesla Inc. and Evgo Inc. - they, too, can’t claim to have seen year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 600%. What’s more, U Power says it’s the first listed company specializing in battery-swapping and is leading in setting national battery-swapping industry standards.

U Power credits its success to its technology prowess. The company has over 200 patents, covering power station structure, power swapping vehicle chassis, battery pack, battery docking and many more. It has already sold eleven battery swapping stations and is forging partnerships with Chinese automobile manufacturers and big-name players to jointly develop commercial-use UOTTA-powered EVs – such as ride-hailing passenger EVs, small logistics EVs and light electric trucks – and to build out the infrastructure needed for the industry to gain mass adoption.

Build It, And They Will Come

Take its deal with Velo Labs Technology Ltd., the global fintech company for starters. In August the two entered into a memorandum of understanding to establish a battery infrastructure investment ecosystem in Thailand. The idea is to create a battery bank asset and fund trading platform based on Velo’s blockchain technology. Through the platform U Power and Velo Labs hope to attract external funding to promote the large-scale development of the battery bank industry.

More recently, U Power inked a deal with SAIC Motor-CP, the Chinese auto manufacturer in which U Power will integrate its battery-swapping technology into MG brand vehicles in Thailand. Initially the partnership is focused on the taxi and ride-hailing markets in Thailand, with plans for future expansion. By the end of 2025, U Power expects its battery swapping stations will be put into commercial operations in Portugal, Thailand, Mexico, Hong Kong and other locations.

U Power may not sport a billion-dollar market cap or be as well known as Tesla, but the company seems to be making strides in helping reinvent the EV market, one charging station at a time.

