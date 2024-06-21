|
21.06.2024 12:47:22
EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Management Board confirms growth targets
|
EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
M1 Kliniken AG: Management Board confirms growth targets
Berlin, 21 June 2024 - As announced on 20 June 2024, Management Board member Attila Strauss has sold part of his stake in M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) for personal financial reasons. Mr Strauss continues to hold a tangible stake of over 2.3% in M1 Kliniken AG.
Attila Strauss emphasises: "I understand that such sales can lead to uncertainty and want to assure you that my commitment and belief in the company and the investment is unwavering and long term. I firmly believe that M1 Med Beauty has excellent growth opportunities in the global beauty market. Our latest business figures and forecasts remain strong, with planned sales growth of up to 30% and an increase in EBIT of up to 40% in 2024. Our strategy and strong market position give me great confidence in the future. Together with our dedicated team, we will continue to work on developing M1 Med Beauty into the world's leading private provider of beauty treatments."
The Group's medium-term forecast envisages that M1 will operate a total of 150 to 200 specialist medical centres for aesthetic medicine by the end of 2029. The Beauty segment should thus generate revenue of between EUR 200 and 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20 %. To put this into perspective: in 2023, the Beauty segment generated revenue of around EUR 70.8 million with 58 locations.
About M1 Kliniken AG
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 62 specialist centres under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. With six operating rooms and 35 beds, the “M1 Schlossklinik” for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 Kliniken has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.
Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de
21.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
|E-mail:
|ir@m1-kliniken.de
|Internet:
|https://www.m1-kliniken.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STSQ8
|WKN:
|A0STSQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1930795
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1930795 21.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu M1 Kliniken AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:47
|EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Management Board confirms growth targets (EQS Group)
|
12:47
|EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Vorstand bestätigt Wachstumsziele (EQS Group)
|
20.06.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, sell (EQS Group)
|
20.06.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|EQS-News: M1 Kliniken announces change in the Management Board and confirms long-term growth strategy (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|EQS-News: M1 Kliniken gibt Veränderung im Vorstand bekannt und bekräftigt langfristige Wachstumsstrategie (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG on a growth path with cutting-edge medicine: EBIT +70% in the first quarter of 2024 (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG mit Spitzenmedizin auf Wachstumskurs: EBIT +70 % im ersten Quartal 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu M1 Kliniken AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|M1 Kliniken AG
|17,75
|-9,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.