EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG on a growth path with cutting-edge medicine: EBIT +70% in the first quarter of 2024

M1 Kliniken AG on a growth path with cutting-edge medicine: EBIT +70% in the first quarter of 2024



06.06.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

M1 Kliniken AG on a growth path with cutting-edge medicine: EBIT +70% in the first quarter of 2024

Group sales increase by 9.6% to EUR 84.7 million in Q1 2024

Growth driver Beauty segment: sales +18.2% and EBIT +50%

Strong operating performance should continue for the rest of the year

Berlin, June 6, 2024 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) continued its growth path in the first quarter of 2024. Profit increased disproportionately compared to sales. The driver for the strong start to the current year was once again the core business Beauty. With the “M1 Med Beauty” brand, the Group is the leading private provider of beauty treatments in Europe and continues to expand its market position worldwide.

In the first quarter of 2024, the M1 Group increased its consolidated sales by 9.6% from EUR 76.8 million to EUR 84.2 million. In comparison, operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased at a disproportionately high rate. M1 improved Group EBIT by 70% from EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.8 million. The Group EBIT margin increased accordingly from 5.3% to 8.1%.

The development in the core Beauty business was again particularly positive. In this segment, the M1 Group generated sales of EUR 24.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 18.2% compared to EUR 20.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. M1 even increased EBIT in this segment by 50.0% from EUR 3.6 million to EUR 5.4 million. The EBIT margin increased from 17.3% to 21.9%.

Developments in the trading segment were also pleasing in the reporting period. Sales there rose from EUR 55.9 million to EUR 60.0 million. M1 improved its segment EBIT from EUR 0.4 million to EUR 1.4 million.

The strong operating performance should continue for the rest of the year. The focus is clearly on expanding the “M1 Med Beauty” network of locations. "We currently operate 61 specialist medical centers for aesthetic medicine in ten countries. Three more locations are about to open,” says M1 CEO Attila Strauss. "We are therefore fully on track with the implementation of our growth strategy. The aim is to develop M1 Med Beauty into the world's leading private provider of beauty treatments in the coming years. The interest of private equity companies in our beauty segment shows that we are on the right track and are being recognized internationally." In February 2024, M1 reported that it had been approached by a US investment bank. They are still in contact, but have not yet concretized the talks.

The focus of M1's management is clearly on the profitable further development of the Group - particularly the Beauty segment - and an increase in shareholder value. The medium-term forecast envisages that M1 will operate 150 to 200 specialist medical centers for aesthetic medicine by the end of 2029. The Beauty segment should thus generate revenue of between EUR 200 and 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20%. At the same time, a shareholder-friendly dividend policy is to be established.

In terms of shareholder value, M1 is also examining the strategic options for the trading segment. Options include, for example, further development within the M1 Group or together with a partner, or even a sale.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 61 specialist centres under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. With six operating rooms and 35 beds, the “M1 Schlossklinik” for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 Kliniken has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.

