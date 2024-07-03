|
03.07.2024 07:30:06
EQS-News: Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE resolves a share buyback programme
|
EQS-News: Multitude SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Multitude SE: The Board of Directors of Multitude SE resolves a share buyback programme
Gzira, 3 July 2024 – The Board of Directors of Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: MT0002810100, WKN: A40G1Q) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”), has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 80,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme”) and to proceed to undertake one or more share buybacks subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions, including:
The repurchase of shares will start at the earliest on 3.7.2024 and end at the latest on 31.12.2024. As mentioned above, the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Programme is 80,000, corresponding to approximately 0.4% of all shares in the Company. However, the maximum amount to be used for the acquisition of shares is EUR 560,000.
Currently, the total number of issued shares in the Company is 21,723,960. At 2.7.2024, the number of treasury shares held by the Company was 74,993.
Contact:
About Multitude SE :
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of EUR 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4I'. www.multitude.com
03.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|E-mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1938277
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1938277 03.07.2024 CET/CEST
