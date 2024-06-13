EQS-News: NFON continues transformation process and combines sales and marketing in new position of Chief Revenue Officer

EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

NFON continues transformation process and combines sales and marketing in new position of Chief Revenue Officer



13.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

NFON continues transformation process and combines sales and marketing in new position of Chief Revenue Officer

Merano Mettbach to act as Chief Revenue Officers (CRO) of NFON with immediate effect

Optimised integration and coordination of marketing, sales, partner and customer operations, and revenue and channel management

Uniform revenue strategy aimed at sustainably increasing NFON’s growth momentum Munich, 13 June 2024 – NFON, a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications, is continuing its transformation in 2024. The former Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Gernot Hofstetter, has left the company and this position will not be restaffed. At the same time, NFON is combining the revenue generation process landscapes under the responsibility of a single manager by implementing the position of Chief Revenue Officers (CRO) and has appointed Merano



Merano Mettbach, Chief Revenue Officer of NFON AG, comments: “Tasks and interfaces will be redefined, while division strategies will be adapted and thus combined in a uniform revenue strategy. In particular, the units directly responsible for our customers and partners need to be bundled, and innovation, efficiency and growth at NFON need to be promoted with targeted initiatives.”



The new position will also further support the three strategic growth pillars of ‘innovative product development’, ‘focus on sales excellence’ and ‘strengthening partnerships’. Under the management of the new CRO, this will allow new revenue sources to be tapped in a more focussed way and existing ones to be optimised. To this end, Merano Mettbach is bringing together a comprehensive view of the entire customer life cycle and thereby ensuring that all customer- and partner-related measures are aimed at maximising revenue at NFON.

Investor Relations contact

NFON AG

Friederike Thyssen

Vice President for Investor Relations & Sustainability

+49 89 453 00-449

ir-info@nfon.com



cometis AG

Claudius Krause

+49 611 205855-28

krause@cometis.de



Media contact

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President for Public Relations

+49 89 453 00-121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com



About NFON AG

NFON AG, which is headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) with more than 3,000 partners in 18 European countries and eight branches counts more than 55,000 companies among its customers. The NFON portfolio comprises four areas: Business Communications, Integration, Customer Contact and Enablement. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies.



All NFON’s cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, with 100% of their energy needs covered by renewable sources. NFON accompanies companies into the future of business communication by offering intuitive communication solutions.



http://www.nfon.com/

