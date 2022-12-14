EQS-News: OTC Market Groups Most Active List In November: A Dive Into The Names Experiencing Volume Changes

|
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 5.56% in November, recording two subsequent monthly increases for the first time in 2022. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJA) ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mirrored this upward trend, showing monthly increases in October of 4.43% and 5.72%, respectively.
On November 2nd, the Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a figure congruent with expectations. The market dropped 2.51% on the day the news was released but closed roughly 6% higher than the days close at the end of the month. While the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has not yet decreed a slow-down in interest rate hikes, Powell said a rate-hike slowdown is possible in December. The comment, issued on Nov. 30, caused the SPDR S&P500 ETF Trust to rise by 3.15%.
In the meantime, OTC Markets Group Inc.s (OTCQX: OTCM) markets maintained the total monthly volume from last month, recording $36.3 million in November. The regulated markets also saw a number of new entrants in both the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market.
The OTCQX Best Market recorded $6.7 billion in trading volume in November, a figure which has remained unchanged from October.
The top three companies on OTCQXs Most-Active list experienced a slight reshuffle in November. Volume surged into crypto-centric securities Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE). The former doubled its trading volume in November, propelling it into first place on OTCQXs Most-Active list. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) is now nestled between the two crypto giants on the list, securing second place.
The remaining constituents in OTCQXs top 10 Most-Active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in November, welcoming Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) and Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) in place of Royal DSM NV and Anglo American plc (OTCQX: AAUKF) respectively.
Other notable movers:
The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $652.4 million in trading volume in November, a slight decrease from the $739 million recorded in October.
Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Markets top 10 Most Active list for the month saw new entries. Specifically, CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), GPO PLUS INC. (OTCQB: GPOX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) made way for Vision Energy Corporation (OTCQB: VIHDD), Atlas Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: ATLX) and Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB: CLNV)
The three new securities address different market segments. Vision Energy Corporation, for example, specializes in building hydrogen production facilities, while Evofem Biosciences is working on a hormone-free contraceptive for women. Atlas Lithium, as its name suggests, is a mineral exploration company with an emphasis on Lithium.
Other notable movers include:
Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in November.
OTCQX Top 10:
OTCQB Top 10:
* Computer Services Inc. (CSVI) has since been acquired and is no longer a publicly traded company
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.Contact Details
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.