EQS-News: OTC Market Groups Most Active List In November: A Dive Into The Names Experiencing Volume Changes

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 5.56% in November, recording two subsequent monthly increases for the first time in 2022. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJA) ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mirrored this upward trend, showing monthly increases in October of 4.43% and 5.72%, respectively.

On November 2nd, the Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a figure congruent with expectations. The market dropped 2.51% on the day the news was released but closed roughly 6% higher than the days close at the end of the month. While the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has not yet decreed a slow-down in interest rate hikes, Powell said a rate-hike slowdown is possible in December. The comment, issued on Nov. 30, caused the SPDR S&P500 ETF Trust to rise by 3.15%.

In the meantime, OTC Markets Group Inc.s (OTCQX: OTCM) markets maintained the total monthly volume from last month, recording $36.3 million in November. The regulated markets also saw a number of new entrants in both the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market.

A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Markets Most-Active List

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $6.7 billion in trading volume in November, a figure which has remained unchanged from October.

The top three companies on OTCQXs Most-Active list experienced a slight reshuffle in November. Volume surged into crypto-centric securities Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE). The former doubled its trading volume in November, propelling it into first place on OTCQXs Most-Active list. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) is now nestled between the two crypto giants on the list, securing second place.

The remaining constituents in OTCQXs top 10 Most-Active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in November, welcoming Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) and Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) in place of Royal DSM NV and Anglo American plc (OTCQX: AAUKF) respectively.

Other notable movers:

ASM International N.V. (OTCQX: ASMIY) claimed the 17th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 98% increase in trading volume.

(OTCQX: ASMIY) claimed the 17th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 98% increase in trading volume. JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY) claimed the 27th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 94% increase in trading volume.

Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX: BDRBF) claimed the 28th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 203% increase in trading volume.

The OTCQB Venture Market: New Faces

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $652.4 million in trading volume in November, a slight decrease from the $739 million recorded in October.

Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Markets top 10 Most Active list for the month saw new entries. Specifically, CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), GPO PLUS INC. (OTCQB: GPOX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) made way for Vision Energy Corporation (OTCQB: VIHDD), Atlas Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: ATLX) and Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB: CLNV)

The three new securities address different market segments. Vision Energy Corporation, for example, specializes in building hydrogen production facilities, while Evofem Biosciences is working on a hormone-free contraceptive for women. Atlas Lithium, as its name suggests, is a mineral exploration company with an emphasis on Lithium.

Other notable movers include:

Fission 3.0 Corp (OTCQB: FISOF), which climbed to 24th place on the Most Active list and recorded a $3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL), which climbed to 11th place on the Most Active list and recorded an $8.7 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

(OTCQB: CWGL), which climbed to 11th place on the Most Active list and recorded an $8.7 million rise in trading volume compared to last month. CREATD INC. (OTCQB: CRTD), which climbed to 4th place on the Most Active list after jumping into the top-ten Most Active list just last month. The security recorded a volume rise of $40.9 million compared to last month.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in November.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol November Dollar Volume Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $ 1,562,486,263 Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $ 1,032,762,158 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $ 847,457,420 adidas AG ADDYY $ 217,255,919 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $ 179,486,884 Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY $ 140,536,398 BNP Paribas BNPQY $ 125,928,887 Danone DANOY $ 120,417,109 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. ZURVY $ 116,159,869 Computer Services Inc. CSVI* $ 114,096,120

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol November Dollar Volume Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $ 90,078,662 Global Tech Industries Group Inc. GTII $ 76,149,779 Vision Energy Corporation VIHDD $ 61,129,362 CREATD INC. CRTD $ 51,748,785 Netlist Inc. NLST $ 25,488,642 Fannie Mae FNMA $ 20,219,922 Freddie Mac FMCC $ 14,847,731 Clean Vision Corporation CLNV $ 13,033,364 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $ 11,904,818 Atlas Lithium Corporation ATLX $ 10,449,901

* Computer Services Inc. (CSVI) has since been acquired and is no longer a publicly traded company

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

