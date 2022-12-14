14.12.2022 14:00:10

EQS-News: OTC Market Groups Most Active List In November: A Dive Into The Names Experiencing Volume Changes

EQS-News: OTC Markets
OTC Market Groups Most Active List In November: A Dive Into The Names Experiencing Volume Changes

14.12.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 5.56% in November, recording two subsequent monthly increases for the first time in 2022. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJA) ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mirrored this upward trend, showing monthly increases in October of 4.43% and 5.72%, respectively.

On November 2nd, the Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a figure congruent with expectations. The market dropped 2.51% on the day the news was released but closed roughly 6% higher than the days close at the end of the month. While the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has not yet decreed a slow-down in interest rate hikes, Powell said a rate-hike slowdown is possible in December. The comment, issued on Nov. 30, caused the SPDR S&P500 ETF Trust to rise by 3.15%.

In the meantime, OTC Markets Group Inc.s (OTCQX: OTCM) markets maintained the total monthly volume from last month, recording $36.3 million in November. The regulated markets also saw a number of new entrants in both the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market.

A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Markets Most-Active List

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $6.7 billion in trading volume in November, a figure which has remained unchanged from October.

The top three companies on OTCQXs Most-Active list experienced a slight reshuffle in November. Volume surged into crypto-centric securities Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE). The former doubled its trading volume in November, propelling it into first place on OTCQXs Most-Active list. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) is now nestled between the two crypto giants on the list, securing second place.

The remaining constituents in OTCQXs top 10 Most-Active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in November, welcoming Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) and Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) in place of Royal DSM NV and Anglo American plc (OTCQX: AAUKF) respectively.

Other notable movers:

  • ASM International N.V. (OTCQX: ASMIY) claimed the 17th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 98% increase in trading volume.
  • JBS S.A.

    (OTCQX: JBSAY) claimed the 27th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 94% increase in trading volume.

  • Bombardier Inc.

    (OTCQX: BDRBF) claimed the 28th spot on OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 203% increase in trading volume.

The OTCQB Venture Market: New Faces

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $652.4 million in trading volume in November, a slight decrease from the $739 million recorded in October.

Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Markets top 10 Most Active list for the month saw new entries. Specifically, CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), GPO PLUS INC. (OTCQB: GPOX) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) made way for Vision Energy Corporation (OTCQB: VIHDD), Atlas Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: ATLX) and Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB: CLNV)

The three new securities address different market segments. Vision Energy Corporation, for example, specializes in building hydrogen production facilities, while Evofem Biosciences is working on a hormone-free contraceptive for women. Atlas Lithium, as its name suggests, is a mineral exploration company with an emphasis on Lithium.

Other notable movers include:

  • Fission 3.0 Corp (OTCQB: FISOF), which climbed to 24th place on the Most Active list and recorded a $3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.
  • Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL), which climbed to 11th place on the Most Active list and recorded an $8.7 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.
  • CREATD INC.

    (OTCQB: CRTD), which climbed to 4th place on the Most Active list after jumping into the top-ten Most Active list just last month. The security recorded a volume rise of $40.9 million compared to last month.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in November.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name

Symbol

November Dollar Volume

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

$

1,562,486,263

Roche Holding Ltd.

RHHBY

$

1,032,762,158

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

$

847,457,420

adidas AG

ADDYY

$

217,255,919

Infineon Technologies AG

IFNNY

$

179,486,884

Deutsche Telekom AG

DTEGY

$

140,536,398

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

$

125,928,887

Danone

DANOY

$

120,417,109

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

ZURVY

$

116,159,869

Computer Services Inc.

CSVI*

$

114,096,120

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name

Symbol

November Dollar Volume

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc.

NWBO

$

90,078,662

Global Tech Industries Group Inc.

GTII

$

76,149,779

Vision Energy Corporation

VIHDD

$

61,129,362

CREATD INC.

CRTD

$

51,748,785

Netlist Inc.

NLST

$

25,488,642

Fannie Mae

FNMA

$

20,219,922

Freddie Mac

FMCC

$

14,847,731

Clean Vision Corporation

CLNV

$

13,033,364

American Battery Technology Co.

ABML

$

11,904,818

Atlas Lithium Corporation

ATLX

$

10,449,901

* Computer Services Inc. (CSVI) has since been acquired and is no longer a publicly traded company

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

media@otcmarkets.com

Company Website

https://www.otcmarkets.com/


News Source: News Direct

14.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OTC Markets
United States
ISIN: US67106F1084
EQS News ID: 1513213

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513213  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OTC Markets Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OTC Markets Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OTC Markets Group Inc. 57,00 0,71% OTC Markets Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen