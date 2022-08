EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL ANNOUNCES THE 1H 2022 OPERATIONAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Half Year Results

PJSC Mechel : MECHEL ANNOUNCES THE 1H 2022 OPERATIONAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE



17.08.2022 / 17:10 MSK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MECHEL ANNOUNCES THE 1H 2022 OPERATIONAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE

Moscow, Russia August 17, 2022 Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, announces that it intends to release its operational results for the first six months period ending June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Group has decided not to disclose financial results for the first six months period ending June 30, 2022.

***

Mechel PAO

Alexey Lukashov

Phone: +7 495 221 8888

e-mail: alexey.lukashov@mechel.com

***

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Mechel unites producers of coal, Iron Ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned Risk Factors and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.