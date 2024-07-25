EQS-News: publity AG: 25 years of company history, more than 1,100 transactions, adaptation to changing market - focus on green buildings

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

publity AG: 25 years of company history, more than 1,100 transactions, adaptation to changing market - focus on green buildings



Frankfurt am Main, July 25, 2024 - publity AG (“publity”, ISIN DE0006972508) looks back on 25 years of company history. In a changing real estate environment, publity has positioned itself as a green asset manager in the market and will continue to focus on ESG-compliant office properties in central locations in Germany and Europe in the future. Over the past 25 years, publity has completed more than 1,100 transactions on the German real estate market and has already transformed several properties into green office properties as part of its focus as a green asset manager in recent years.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: “In the 25 years of our company's history to date, we have experienced a market that has been characterized by major upturns on the one hand, but also by major, far-reaching crises on the other. Versatility, expertise and a network were the prerequisites that enabled us to survive in this environment - and of course a clear focus. At publity today, this is green asset management. Because despite the current challenges in the office real estate market, real estate that meets the highest ecological and social standards will remain in demand in the long term. We see the current change as an opportunity and are convinced that the future of office real estate is green and that publity can use its experience of the past 25 years to help shape this transformation and be successful in the process.”

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

