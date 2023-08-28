|
28.08.2023 08:00:10
EQS-News: PWO locations in China switch to green electricity
|
EQS-News: PWO AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Press Release
PWO locations in China switch to green electricity
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): Climate change is not just on its way it is already here. Now decisive action is needed to limit further warming of our planet. We are therefore switching our locations in China to green electricity by 2026.
Oberkirch, August 28, 2023 The PWO Group is to install a photovoltaic system with an annual output of around 400,000 kWh of green electricity at its location in Suzhou, China. This system will help make the location less dependent on the fluctuating electricity prices on the market.
In addition, we will use other instruments recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) such as green electricity certificates in line with the I-REC standard for example to switch both locations to green electricity by 2026.
The PWO Groups ambitious climate protection targets
The locations in China are an important factor for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of the entire PWO Group, as almost one-third of the Groups expected emissions in 2023 will come from the Chinese locations. PWO has already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by almost 40% throughout the Group compared with the base year 2019. In line with its SBTi-validated climate protection targets, greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by 46.2% in Scope 1 & 2 and by 28.0% in Scope 3 by 2030. In this way, PWO is implementing the Paris Agreement on climate action.
The PWO locations in China
Since 2009, the 2 locations in China have been supplying the Asian production sites of our customers there. With revenue of EUR 52 million, they accounted for approximately one-tenth of the PWO Groups revenue in 2022. They supply our customers with our entire range of innovative product solutions in climate-friendly lightweight construction at the frontiers of what is technically possible and ensure local content with maximum delivery quality and reliability.
PWO AG
The Executive Board
Contact:
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
1,200 PRODUCT SOLUTIONS | 3,000 EMPLOYEES | 9 LOCATIONS | OVER 100 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
We are a global player in the mobility industry, that is shaping the environmentally friendly mobility of the future with innovations and is completely independent of the internal combustion engine.
With our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction, we are technology leaders and combine economic efficiency with sustainability. We develop and produce sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems at the limits of what is technologically feasible. With innovative and sustainable concepts, we meet the challenges of our time. But above all, we want to seize the opportunities that come with them.
As a values-based employer with accessible structures at the global level, we offer our employees a purpose-driven environment in which to realize their personal perspectives. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is part of our identity.
Our corporate strategy is summarized by the motto PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
28.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|ir@pwo-group.com
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1712299
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1712299 28.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Progress-Werk Oberkirch AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|EQS-News: PWO-Standorte in China stellen auf grünen Strom um (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|EQS-News: PWO locations in China switch to green electricity (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: PWO-Gruppe meldet erfolgreiche Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: PWO Group reports successful business performance in first half of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: PWO wird für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 zuversichtlicher und erhöht bisherige Prognosen (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: PWO more confident for fiscal 2023 and raises latest forecasts (EQS Group)
|
03.07.23
|EQS-News: PWO-Gruppe erweitert Kapazitäten im Werkzeugbau in Osteuropa als Teil ihrer Wachstumsstrategie (EQS Group)
|
03.07.23
|EQS-News: PWO Group expands toolmaking capacities in eastern Europe as part of its growth strategy (EQS Group)