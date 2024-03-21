|
EQS-News: PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve financial statements
EQS-News: PWO AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Press release
PWO Supervisory Board meeting to approve financial statements
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “We have pursued a shareholder-friendly dividend policy for many years. With the proposed increase for 2023 we are continuing this tradition.”
Oberkirch, March 21, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of PWO AG reviewed, discussed and approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2023 at its meeting today. The annual financial statements of PWO AG have thus been adopted. The provisional figures for fiscal 2023 reported on February 22, 2024 are confirmed.
Provisional figures for 2023 confirmed
Key performance indicators of the Group developed as follows in fiscal 2023:
Due to the positive development in the 2023 fiscal year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share at the Annual General Meeting. A dividend of EUR 1.65 per share was distributed for the previous year.
Further improvements in revenue and EBIT expected in 2024
We also confirm the key data for the 2024 forecast published on February 22, 2024 and specify the expectations for other key performance indicators.
We have continued to extensively develop the PWO Group both strategically and operationally in recent years and are convinced that the positive trend will continue in the future. By establishing a new production site in Serbia, we are strengthening our presence in Eastern Europe in the vicinity of important customers and investing in an important growth region for the European mobility industry. Despite the tense geopolitical situation, we are cautiously optimistic about the future.
Our forecast is still based on the assumption that 2024 will see no major disruption to supply chains, e.g. due to geopolitical tensions or economic sanctions, that energy will be available in sufficient quantities, and that there will be no significant deviations from the anticipated price developments.
The publication of the 2023 Annual Report is scheduled for March 28, 2024. All reports of the PWO Group are published on its website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/.
PWO AG
The Executive Board
Contact:
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
1,200 PRODUCT SOLUTIONS | 3,000 EMPLOYEES | 9 LOCATIONS | OVER 100 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
We are a global company in the mobility industry that is helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovations and is entirely independent of combustion engines.
With our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction, we are technology leaders and combine economic efficiency with sustainability. We develop and produce sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems at the frontiers of what is technologically feasible. We meet the challenges of our time with innovative and sustainable concepts. And above all, we aim to seize the opportunities they offer.
As a values-based employer with informal structures at a global level, we offer our employees a meaningful environment for realizing their personal prospects. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an integral part of our self-image.
Our corporate strategy is summed up by the slogan PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
