EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Successful Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024

25.07.2024
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Successful Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Successful Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024
Kahl am Main, July 25, 2024 - At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) 31.63 % of the share capital was present in Frankfurt am Main.
The AGM approved all agenda items with the required majorities. Dr. Jutta Menninger has made herself available as a new candidate for the Supervisory Board and was elected by the AGM with 99.91 %.
Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chairman of the Executive Board: "Our company has made a good start into the year 2024 and we expect to be able to continue this momentum throughout the year. We are planning sales in the amount of € 95.0 to € 105.0 million for the current financial year." Dr. Rinck continues: "There are promising and high-volume projects in the Solar segment in numerous regions of the world, particularly in the USA. We expect the positive development to continue in the Semiconductor and Life Science segments."
Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.
The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO₂ pollution.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.
