EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Successful Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Successful Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024



25.07.2024

Attendance amounted to 31.63 % of the share capital

Shareholders approve all items on the agenda

Kahl am Main, July 25, 2024 - At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) 31.63 % of the share capital was present in Frankfurt am Main.

The AGM approved all agenda items with the required majorities. Dr. Jutta Menninger has made herself available as a new candidate for the Supervisory Board and was elected by the AGM with 99.91 %.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chairman of the Executive Board: "Our company has made a good start into the year 2024 and we expect to be able to continue this momentum throughout the year. We are planning sales in the amount of € 95.0 to € 105.0 million for the current financial year." Dr. Rinck continues: "There are promising and high-volume projects in the Solar segment in numerous regions of the world, particularly in the USA. We expect the positive development to continue in the Semiconductor and Life Science segments."

