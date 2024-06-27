EQS-News: SNP shareholders approve agreement to settle legal dispute with community of heirs

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Legal Matter

SNP shareholders approve agreement to settle legal dispute with community of heirs



27.06.2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Corporate News

SNP shareholders approve agreement to settle legal dispute with community of heirs

Heidelberg, Germany, June 27, 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, today approved all items on the agenda. In total, approximately 80% of the share capital was represented at the meeting.

Specifically, the shareholders approved the agreement to settle the legal dispute with the community of heirs with more than 99% of the votes. This agreement marks a milestone for SNP, as it brings an end to multi-year litigations and results in a positive EBIT effect of around € 3 million in fiscal year 2024.

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: „We are very pleased that the shareholders approved the agreement with an overwhelming majority. After a very lengthy and resource-intensive process, we can now fully focus on our operational business and the success of our customers and partners.“

Voting results:

The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available on SNP's website: https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/annual-general-meeting/?language=en.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to tap into the full potential offered by their data and to embark on their very own journey to a digital future.

With its CrystalBridge® data excellence platform and its BLUEFIELD™ approach, SNP has established a comprehensive industry standard, enabling faster and more secure restructuring and modernization of SAP systems and realizing data-driven innovations via the cloud.

Some 3,000 customers worldwide from all sectors and of all sizes trust in SNP, including 20 Dax 40 and numerous Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide in 35 locations in 21 countries. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of €203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com



