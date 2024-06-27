Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 17:50:03

EQS-News: SNP shareholders approve agreement to settle legal dispute with community of heirs

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Legal Matter
SNP shareholders approve agreement to settle legal dispute with community of heirs

27.06.2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

SNP shareholders approve agreement to settle legal dispute with community of heirs

Heidelberg, Germany, June 27, 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, today approved all items on the agenda. In total, approximately 80% of the share capital was represented at the meeting.

Specifically, the shareholders approved the agreement to settle the legal dispute with the community of heirs with more than 99% of the votes. This agreement marks a milestone for SNP, as it brings an end to multi-year litigations and results in a positive EBIT effect of around € 3 million in fiscal year 2024.

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: „We are very pleased that the shareholders approved the agreement with an overwhelming majority. After a very lengthy and resource-intensive process, we can now fully focus on our operational business and the success of our customers and partners.“

Voting results:
The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting are available on SNP's website: https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/annual-general-meeting/?language=en.


About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to tap into the full potential offered by their data and to embark on their very own journey to a digital future.

With its CrystalBridge® data excellence platform and its BLUEFIELD™ approach, SNP has established a comprehensive industry standard, enabling faster and more secure restructuring and modernization of SAP systems and realizing data-driven innovations via the cloud.

Some 3,000 customers worldwide from all sectors and of all sizes trust in SNP, including 20 Dax 40 and numerous Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide in 35 locations in 21 countries. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of €203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com


SNP contact
Marcel Wiskow
Director lnvestor Relations
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com
presse@snpgroup.com

 

 


27.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1935099

 
End of News EQS News Service

1935099  27.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935099&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEmehr Nachrichten