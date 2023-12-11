EQS-News: SNP: Strong customer and partner confidence leads to improved growth outlook for the full year 2023

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast

SNP: Strong customer and partner confidence leads to improved growth outlook for the full year 2023



Heidelberg, December 11, 2023 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software solutions for digital transformations, automated data migrations, and data management in the SAP ecosystem, is again raising its outlook for the full year 2023 due to the positive business development and the ongoing market momentum:

is expected to reach € 230 million to € 250 million (previous order entry forecast: € 220 million to € 240 million); Revenue is expected to reach € 200 million to € 205 million (previous revenue forecast: around the upper end of the range between € 190 million and € 200 million);

is expected to reach € 200 million to € 205 million (previous revenue forecast: around the upper end of the range between € 190 million and € 200 million); Despite the increased revenue outlook, EBIT is still expected to reach the upper end of the range of € 5 million to € 10 million or even be slightly higher; this is due to significantly negative exchange rate effects in the quarter to date, with the corresponding negative impact on earnings.

CEO Jens Amail of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE comments the development of the company: "We are very pleased with the progress we have made. Despite strong negative exchange rate effects, we will significantly improve our operational results compared to the previous year and accordingly fulfil our forecast. We are capitalizing on positive market momentum, driven in particular by migrations to SAP S4/HANA and RISE. The positive response from customers and partners to our CrystalBridge software and Bluefield Methodology globally is a testament to our leadership in the market for complex selective data migrations.”

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 2,600 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



