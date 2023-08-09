|
09.08.2023 10:10:26
EQS-News: splendid medien AG: Slimefilm 4 und MAVKA Significant six-figure number of visitors for Splendid cinema films
|
EQS-News: Splendid Medien AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Slimefilm 4 und MAVKA Significant six-figure number of visitors for Splendid cinema films
(Cologne, 9. August 2023) Cinema entertainment from Splendid is enjoying the best demand: Both the cinema success Franchise De Oneindige Slijmfilm (aka Slimefilm 4) and the Ukrainian animated film MAVKA The Forest Song have so far achieved clear six-figure moviegoers in their respective territories (Germany, Austria, Benelux).
While "MAVKA The Forest Song" reached around 180,000 moviegoers in the Ukrainian and German versions and will soon be available in home entertainment (start Sept. 15, 2023), "De Oneindige Slijmfilm" (theatrical release was in early July 2023), the fourth part of the successful adventure film series for young and old audiences in the Netherlands and Belgium, has received the "Gouden Film Award" by surpassing the 100,000-viewer mark last week. With this award, the Dutch Film Festival (supported, among others, by the Netherlands Film Fund) honors particularly successful films.
Splendid is planning further theatrical releases in the coming months, including the second part of the British comedy "Fisherman's Friends" (theatrical release: August 24, 2023) and the action comedy "Freelance" with wrestling star John Cena (theatrical release: October 5, 2023) in Germany and Austria. In the Netherlands, among others, the live-action film version of the well-known Dutch children's book of Carry Slee - "Juf Braaksel en de Magische Ring" - is planned (theatrical release: December 2023).
Splendid Medien AG, based in Cologne, is a medium-sized, integrated media group operating primarily in German-speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. The Group markets and produces films and entertainment programmes in the cinema, home entertainment and on television/SVoD, and provides extensive services for the film and television industry with a focus on digitalisation and dubbing.
For further information please contact::
Splendid Medien AG
Karin Opgenoorth
Lichtstr. 25
50825 Köln
Tel.: +49 (0) 221-95 42 32 99
karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com
Contact:
Splendid Medien AG
Investor Relations
Karin Opgenoorth
Lichtstr. 25
50825 Köln
Tel.: 0049 221-95 42 32 99
karin.opgenoorth@splendid-medien.com
09.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|splendid medien AG
|Lichtstr. 25/Eingang F
|50825 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 9542 32 99
|E-mail:
|info@splendid-medien.com
|Internet:
|www.splendidmedien.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007279507
|WKN:
|727950
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1699013
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1699013 09.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Splendid Medien AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Splendid Medien AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Splendid Medien AG
|1,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX im Minus -- DAX über 16.000 Punkten -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen legen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsschluss Pluszeichen.