EQS-News: The Crypto Company Appoints Former Apple App Store Head Phillip Shoemaker as Advisor

The Crypto Company Appoints Former Apple App Store Head Phillip Shoemaker as Advisor



04.03.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST

MALIBU, CA - March 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Crypto Company (“TCC”) is pleased to announce that Phillip Shoemaker, former head of the Apple App Store and innovator in identity, security, and artificial intelligence, has joined as an Advisor. This appointment is part of TCC’s Q1 2025 initiative to expand its advisory board with high-impact leaders driving crypto and blockchain adoption and innovation.

Shoemaker brings decades of experience in software, platform security, and payments, having played a pivotal role in shaping the modern app ecosystem at Apple. As the head of the App Store, he led developer policies, platform trust, and security frameworks, helping establish one of the world’s largest digital marketplaces.

Currently, Shoemaker serves as CEO of Identity.com, where he is pioneering decentralized identity solutions to enhance privacy and security in the digital world. His deep expertise in blockchain-based identity verification aligns with TCC’s mission to redefine trust and security through blockchain innovation.

“TCC is working toward building the future of blockchain, and I am excited to join in this evolution,” said Phillip Shoemaker. “Blockchain adoption is critical for the next phase of digital transformation, and I believe TCC is positioned to be a leader of that shift.”

“Phillip’s leadership in security, identity, and artificial intelligence brings a critical perspective to our advisory team,” said Ron Levy, CEO of TCC. “His experience at Apple and in decentralized identity aligns with our vision of bridging traditional technology and finance with blockchain and crypto, creating seamless, secure, and scalable solutions for the future of digital assets.”

With Shoemaker’s expertise, TCC strengthens its position at the intersection of blockchain, security, and real-world applications, reinforcing its commitment to institutional-grade digital asset solutions.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (TCC) brings together sophisticated operating entities, Web3 assets, education and training under one roof. TCC was one of the first public companies x (2017) to implement a crypto treasury strategy. As a leader in Web3 solutions, TCC creates synergies between traditional finance and the decentralized economy.

