EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG is a sponsor of the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024

EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Conference

tick Trading Software AG is a sponsor of the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024



30.08.2024 / 10:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, August 30, 2024 - tick Trading Software AG is pleased to announce that it will participate as a sponsor at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024 of Deutsche Börse AG. This renowned event offers an excellent platform for exchange between companies, investors and business partners.

The Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum, which will take place from November 25 to 27, 2024 at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Frankfurt am Main, is one of the most important capital market events in Germany. It offers a unique opportunity to find out about current developments and trends in the field of equity financing and to make valuable contacts.

As a leading provider of high-performance trading software for financial markets, tick Trading Software AG is proud to support this important event. Our participation as a sponsor underlines our commitment to innovation and our role as a reliable partner in the financial sector.

We cordially invite all our business partners and investors to visit us at the tick Trading Software AG booth. Take the opportunity to learn more about our latest products and services and to exchange ideas with our team of experts.

We look forward to your visit and to many interesting discussions at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024!



About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.