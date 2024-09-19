EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG now offers the connection to Spectrum Markets

|
tick Trading Software AG now offers the connection to Spectrum Markets
tick Trading Software AG
Product Launch
Düsseldorf, September 19, 2024 – tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS) is pleased to announce the availability of the connection to Spectrum Markets. This connection enables both existing and new tick-TS customers to directly access the enhanced trading capabilities of Spectrum Markets.
Spectrum Markets, a pan-European trading venue for securities, offers 24/5 trading capabilities to its users, significantly expanding trading hours, including trading in US equities and other global markets.
“Integrating the connection to Spectrum Markets into our systems is a natural step for us to provide an outstanding service,” said Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG. “Our clients can now benefit from the extended trading hours and increased liquidity that Spectrum offers. This allows them to react more flexibly and efficiently to market movements and optimize their trading strategies.”
The connection to Spectrum Markets is further evidence of tick Trading Software AG's commitment to providing its clients with direct access to innovative and powerful trading solutions. By integrating with tick-TS' existing systems, customers can access the enhanced trading capabilities with little additional effort, allowing them to further expand their trading activities.
About Spectrum Markets:
Further information can be found at spectrum-markets.com.
About tick Trading Software AG
With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.
Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.
