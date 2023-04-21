EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: tick Trading Software and Baader Bank agree on strategic partnership

EQS-News: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Alliance

tick Trading Software AG: tick Trading Software and Baader Bank agree on strategic partnership



21.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf/Munich, 21. April 2023 - Two important providers active in the German capital market are joining forces: tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, ticker: TBX) and Baader Bank AG are joining forces in a strategic partnership and pooling their expertise. In this context, the Düsseldorf-based specialist for trading software will provide Baader Bank with its trading system platform TBMX as technical infrastructure. This gives the investment bank from Unterschleissheim near Munich the opportunity to offer its customers a reliable trading frontend at short notice that has proven itself over many years in the financial industry. "We are very pleased to count Baader Bank, another big name in the German financial industry, among our strategic partners and to be able to demonstrate our expertise in the field of global trading systems in joint projects," explains Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS).

Baader Bank AG's institutional clients - asset managers, fund managers and capital investment companies (KAGs) - can use the TBMX platform to trade over 500,000 securities, including equities, bonds, securitized derivatives, ETFs and exchange-traded funds on the connected marketplaces and settle them directly via Baader Bank AG's core banking software. The TBMX platform can also be extended to incorporate different market data providers and alternative asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, as well as advanced functionalities such as securities lending, repurchase agreements (repos) and foreign exchange (FX) trading.

"The high degree of professionalism and expertise as well as the enormous speed with which the experts at tick-TS implement even the most demanding projects convinced us," says Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board at Baader Bank, where he is responsible for the Brokerage division, among other things.

A major attraction of the partnership for both companies lies in relevant synergy effects and the opportunity to think bigger together. "We can certainly imagine that the cooperation will bring additional new customers in the future, such as those that Baader Bank connects via its trading infrastructure," says tick-TS CEO Carsten Schölzki. Oliver Riedel also sees great advantages in terms of customer acquisition: "The technical optimization of the trading front end for our professional customers makes our offer even more attractive for existing and potential interested parties," says the Deputy CEO of Baader Bank.

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, symbol: TBX) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

About Baader Bank

Baader Bank is one of the leading partners for securities and banking services in Europe. On a high-performance platform, trading and banking come together under one roof in a unique setup and offer the best access to the capital market - secure, automated and scalable.

As a family-run full-service bank headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich with approximately 490 employees (full-time positions), Baader Bank is active in the business areas of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

www.baaderbank.de

Press contact:

newskontor Agentur für Kommunikation

Sascha Grundmann

Graf-Adolf-Straße 20

40212 Düsseldorf

E-Mail: sascha.grundmann@newskontor.de

Tel.: +49-211-863949-211