|
08.02.2023 14:39:23
EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: tick-TS makes customers fit for new ETD Concept of EUREX
|
EQS-News: Tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
As one of the first providers, the Düsseldorf-based technology company tick Trading Software enables users of its trading platform to support EUREX Next Generation ETD Contracts, a business initiative of Deutsche Börse
"We are proud to have already fulfilled this so demanding task now, far ahead of the planned launch date at the end of March, and in this way to be able to make our customers fit for this revolution in Eurex derivatives trading at this early stage," explains Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG.
With the release "Next Generation ETD Contracts" (ETD stands for Exchange Traded Derivatives), EUREX introduces a new Contract Identification Concept which allows to define more than one expiration per month on product level (sub-monthly contracts). Thus, all EURO-STOXX-50 options (OESX, OES1, OES2, OES4 and OMSX) can be combined into a single product OESX.
Zulfukar Olgar, project manager at tick Trading Software AG adds: "One of the biggest challenges of the extensive project was that the new release for the most part involved significant changes in all logics relevant to trading and settlement for the trading system we operate".
Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, symbol: TBX) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.
08.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1555169
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1555169 08.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tick Trading Softwaremehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.23
|EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: tick-TS macht Kunden fit für neues ETD-Konzept der EUREX (EQS Group)
|
08.02.23
|EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: tick-TS makes customers fit for new ETD Concept of EUREX (EQS Group)
|
18.01.23
|EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Jahresabschluss des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
|
18.01.23
|EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: Annual financial statements for fiscal 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
|
12.01.23
|EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG wird Mitglied im Kapitalmarkt KMU-Verband (EQS Group)
|
12.01.23
|EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG joins capital market SME association (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Anpassung der Prognose des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Tick Trading Softwaremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tick Trading Software
|10,60
|0,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison in voller Fahrt: US-Börsen verlieren -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen leichte Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.