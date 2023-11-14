EQS-News: tokentus investment AG has invested USD 1 million in the Lightspeed Faction Fund I

EQS-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Investment

Frankfurt am Main, 14 November 2023 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Symbol: 14D), based in Frankfurt am Main, has invested USD 1 million as a limited partner in the newly launched Lightspeed Faction Fund I. According to the fund, it focuses on investments in the form of equity and tokens in Seed and Series A rounds of companies in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sectors. The total fund volume amounts to USD 285 million.

"As a joint venture with Lightspeed Venture Partners, we offer a unique blend of two worlds: crypto expertise paired with deep Silicon Valley roots and business scaling resources," said the management of Lightspeed Faction Fund I. Sam Harrison, Managing Partner of the fund, is a Senior Advisor for the blockchain sector at Lightspeed Venture Partners and formerly co-founder of Blockchain.com Ventures. Banafsheh Fathieh, General Partner of the fund, is also an advisor for the blockchain sector at Lightspeed Venture Partners and former Head of Investments at Prosus Ventures. Lightspeed Venture Partners has offices in six countries on three continents and, through its global presence, claims to have a large co-investor network with a strong track record in blockchain and crypto investments.

Lightspeed Faction Fund I's early-stage investments are described as focusing on three areas, namely (1) developer infrastructure for protocols, middleware, and tokenisation, (2) financial services, both DeFi and CeFi, and (3) Web3 infrastructure including gaming, NFTs and metaverse.

"With this investment, tokentus is indirectly gaining access to a portfolio of very promising, early-stage investments in the blockchain space. As tokentus, we tend to invest directly in growth or later stage. In our opinion, this closes an important and strategic gap in our market coverage," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "With Faction, we believe we have found a very experienced and well-known founding and management team that could help us to sustainably expand our important network in the international blockchain investor scene," says Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "We at tokentus also assume that we will be able to invest in an interesting target through and with Faction on several occasions," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel

CEO der tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

contact@tokentus.com

www.tokentus.com