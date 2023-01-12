|
12.01.2023 08:45:05
EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Sales record EUR 460 million, profit record > EUR 3.5 million in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited)
|
EQS-News: UniDevice AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Investor News, 01/12/2022
UniDevice AG in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited):
Sales record EUR 460 million; +32% increase compared to the prior year
Net profit record EUR >3.5 million; >+100% increase compared to the prior year
Schönefeld, January 12, 2023 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited), profit more than doubled and sales increased by more than a third (compared to the previous year).
About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.
In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.
Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.
The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.
Additional features:
File: Sales record EUR 460 million, profit record > EUR 3.5 million in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited)
12.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UniDevice AG
|Mittelstrasse 7
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 63415600
|E-mail:
|info@unidevice.de
|Internet:
|www.unidevice.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QLU3
|WKN:
|A11QLU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1532663
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1532663 12.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UniDevice AG Inhaber-Akt
|1,28
|-1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.