EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Sales record EUR 460 million, profit record > EUR 3.5 million in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited)

Investor News, 01/12/2022

UniDevice AG in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited):

Sales record EUR 460 million; +32% increase compared to the prior year

Net profit record EUR >3.5 million; >+100% increase compared to the prior year

Schönefeld, January 12, 2023 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that in 2022 (preliminary, unaudited), profit more than doubled and sales increased by more than a third (compared to the previous year).



In 2022, UniDevice achieved a new sales record of EUR 460 million and a new profit record of >EUR 3.5 million (preliminary, unaudited). We are optimistic about the further course of business in 2023;" says Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.

Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.