|
10.08.2023 07:00:06
EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: MDAX newcomer Vitesco Technologies presents results for the first half of 2023
|
EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results
MDAX newcomer Vitesco Technologies presents results for the first half of 2023
Regensburg, August 10, 2023. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, published the results for the second quarter and first half of 2023 today. Besides strong order intake, particularly in the electrification business, the second quarter was characterized by signing long-term partnerships between Vitesco Technologies and semiconductor manufacturers.
Orders worth around 5 billion were booked in the past quarter, of which 90 percent (4.5 billion) were related to electrification products. To comfortably meet all its orders in the long term, Vitesco Technologies joined forces with further key partners semiconductor manufacturers ROHM and onsemi and secured itself supply of energy-efficient high-performance silicon-carbide (SiC) semiconductors worth almost 3 billion. Access to SiC-based technologies is crucial for our tremendous growth in electrification. We are working to secure 100 percent of our semiconductor requirements until 2030, says CEO Andreas Wolf.
Strong sales growth despite a persistently challenging market
In the second quarter of 2023, Vitesco Technologies generated group sales of 2.44 billion (Q2 2022: 2.17 billion). This included sales of electrification products of 354 million (Q2 2022: 237 million). When adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects, sales rose by 14.3 percent. The electrification and the core businesses saw sharp growth of 23.9 percent and outperformed the global passenger car market by 8.4 percentage points. There was also an increase in adjusted EBIT to 76.3 million (Q2 2022: 34.9 million). This equates to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.1 percent (Q2 2022: 1.6 percent).
Due to further cost increases and the ongoing negotiations concerning the passing on of additional costs the free cash flow fell to minus 20.6 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: plus 1.6 million). For the first half of 2023, free cash flow came in at minus 61.7 million (H1 2022: plus 49.8 million). Capital expenditures[1] on property, plant, and equipment and software amounted to 92.8 million (Q2 2022: 112.5 million). The ratio of capital expenditure to sales is therefore 3.8 percent (Q2 2022: 5.2 percent). As of June 30, 2023, Vitesco Technologies had a solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of 38.9 percent (June 30, 2022: 40.4 percent).
CFO Werner Volz: After a difficult start to the year, we increased our adjusted EBIT margin substantially once again in the second quarter. The improvement in profitability gives us the boost needed to achieve our full-year targets.
Divisional results for Vitesco Technologies
The Powertrain Solutions division generated sales of 1.63 billion in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2022: 1.55 billion), which equates to organic growth of 6.1 percent. In the same period, its adjusted EBIT rose to 109.2 million (Q2 2022: 104.7 million). Its adjusted EBIT margin therefore stood at 6.7 percent (Q2 2022: 6.7 percent). The divisions core business once again achieved a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin. This strong result is helping us to drive the transformation of Vitesco Technologies, says CFO Volz.
Based on the positive business performance in China and Germany, the Electrification Solutions division increased its sales to 825.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2022: 626.1 million). This equates to strong organic sales growth of 34.5 percent. The divisions adjusted EBIT came in at minus 31.2 million (Q2 2022: minus 60.5 million), relating to an adjusted EBIT margin of minus 3.8 percent (Q2 2022: minus 9.7 percent). The general uptick in the market and stabilizing supply chains also contributed to the improvement in the divisions performance.
Guidance for fiscal year 2023
Comparison of key figures for the second quarter of 2023 and the first half of 2023 with the prior year 2022
1) Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
2) Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation and special effects.
Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of 9.07 billion. It employs almost 38,000 people at around 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.
Contact for investors
Leiter Investor Relations
Telefon +49 941 2031 72348
Fabian Kutz
Press Spokesperson for Finance and Business
Tel: +49 (0)941 2031 61904
Simone Geldhäuser
Head of Media Relations
Tel: +49 (0)941 2031 61302
simone.geldhaeuser@vitesco.com
Press portal
https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press-events/press
Investor portal
https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/
Social media
www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies
www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies
www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies
www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies
www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat
[1] Excluding right-of-use assets in accordance with IFRS 16.
10.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Siemensstraße 12
|93055 Regensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 941 2031 0
|E-mail:
|ir@vitesco.com
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VTSC017
|WKN:
|VTSC01
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1700247
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1700247 10.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vitesco Technologiesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vitesco Technologiesmehr Analysen
|08:25
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|UBS AG
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:25
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|UBS AG
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:25
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|UBS AG
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Vitesco Technologies Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.22
|Vitesco Technologies Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.08.23
|Vitesco Technologies Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.06.23
|Vitesco Technologies Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.23
|Vitesco Technologies Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.23
|Vitesco Technologies Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.23
|Vitesco Technologies Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vitesco Technologies
|81,25
|0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: Dow leichter erwartet -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen dürften leicht nachgeben. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.