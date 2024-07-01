|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group secures environmental remediation contracts worth EUR 8.5mn
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
Wolftank Group secures environmental remediation contracts worth EUR 8.5mn
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a global leader in environmental engineering and remediation, today announced the acquisition of significant contracts worth EUR 8.5 million, further strengthening its position in the environmental services sector.
Wolftank Group has successfully extended its framework agreement with Kuwait Petroleum Italia, which operates a network of 3,000 petrol stations across Italy under the brand Q8, for a further two years from 1 July 2024. This extension, budgeted with max. EUR 7.7 million, will see Wolftank Group continue its work in soil remediation, waste management and the dismantling and construction of petrol stations. The Group's activities will include ongoing in-situ soil remediation, recycling and transportation of contaminated materials from these stations, and will be carried out by its subsidiaries Wolftank Italy and Petroltecnica.
In addition to the Q8 contract, Wolftank's subsidiary Petroltecnica has renewed its three-year contract with the Sarlux refinery in Sarroch (CA) for the metal recovery and disposal of spent catalysts. This contract, worth EUR 750,000, involves collaboration with the Group's recycling plant in Ostellato, where the catalysts are processed before final recovery at Eurecat in France. Petroltecnica has been managing this service for several years, maintaining a professional relationship with the Sarlux technical team.
Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group, comments: "These major contracts once again underline our excellent position in the environmental services sector. The extension of our contract with Q8 and the renewal of the contract with Sarlux demonstrates the confidence our customers have in our expertise and the high standards of service provided by our teams."
These strategic contracts strengthen Wolftank Group’s relationships with key partners and highlight the excellent work quality provided. With decades of experience, Wolftank Group continues to be recognized as a leading company in environmental remediation and, with several recycling facilities with a capacity of more than 500,000 tons per year in Italy, as an expert in waste management.
