01.07.2024 08:00:39

EQS-News: YOC AG: Significant Profitability Increase According to Preliminary Figures in the First Half of 2024

01.07.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, July 01, 2024 – The Ad Tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its consolidated revenue in the first half of 2024 to an expected 15.3 million EUR to 15.6 million EUR according to preliminary IFRS figures (H1/2023: 12.6 million EUR). All markets in which the YOC Group operates have significantly contributed to this growth.

In light of these developments, YOC AG expects operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* of 1.6 million EUR to 1.8 million EUR (H1/2023: 0.6 million EUR) in the first half of 2024. The consolidated net income is expected to be between 0.5 million EUR and 0.8 million EUR (H1/2023: -0.2 million EUR).

YOC AG’s revenue and earnings for the first half of 2024 are in line with the full-year forecast for 2024.

Dirk Kraus, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YOC AG, stated: “In the past three fiscal years, we have achieved annual revenue growth of more than 20% each year. New trading functionalities of our technology platform VIS.X® and the expansion of product solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) continue this corporate development.”


YOC AG will release the report for the first half of 2024 as scheduled on August 19, 2024.

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2023 (available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)
 

About YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC’s attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.com
www.yoc.com


Language: English
