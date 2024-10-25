EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.10.2024 / 15:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On October 9, 2024, we informed you, in accordance with § 33 para. 1 WpHG, that Mr. Simon Haindl, Germany, via PNO Asset Management GmbH, had exceeded the 10% threshold of voting rights at aap Implantate AG, Lorenzweg 5, 12099 Berlin, registered in the commercial register of the Charlottenburg District Court under HRB 64083, on October 7, 2024. The total voting rights amounted to 25.74% on this date (equivalent to 2,826,143 voting rights).

In this context, we inform you of the following in accordance with § 43 para. 1 WpHG:

1. Objectives of acquiring the voting rights (§ 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG)

a) The notifier aims for long-term strategic engagement with aap Implantate AG. However, this is primarily a financial investment; there is no investment in the same industry, and economic interests are prioritized.

b) The notifier reserves the right to acquire further voting rights in the issuer within the next twelve months through acquisition or other means if opportunities align with the significant shareholding goals.

c) The notifier intends to influence the composition of the administrative, management, and supervisory bodies. To this end, the notifier will engage in close dialogue with the corporate bodies of aap Implantate AG.

d) The notifier does not seek significant changes in the capital structure regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing of aap Implantate AG.

2. Source of funds used to acquire the voting rights (§ 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)

The notifier informs that the acquisition of the voting rights was financed 100% with own funds.

Augsburg, 17.10.2024

______________________________________________

Matthias Durner, with power of attorney