25.07.2024 20:08:42
EssilorLuxottica H1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK), Wednesday reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of fiscal year 2024 climbed to 1.746 billion euros or 2.98 euros per share from last year's 1.655 billion euros or 3.03 euros per share.
Revenue for the first-half of fiscal year 2024 5.2% to 13.290 billion euros from 12.851 billion euros last year.
Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: "In the first half of the year, EssilorLuxottica's strategy continued to pay off with all regions and businesses contributing to positive results. With top line growth, margin expansion and record cash flow, the last six months further solidified our long-term outlook, made possible thanks to the unique talent and engagement of our 200,000 colleagues worldwide."
