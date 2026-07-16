Something Holdings Aktie

Something Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: JP3322960000

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16.07.2026 21:13:00

Ethereum Just Published a New Road Map, and It's Missing Something Important

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now has a clear direction for the next few years. On July 4, Vitalik Buterin -- one of the crypto's founders -- unveiled his new Lean Ethereum development road map, a multiyear overhaul of the chain that looks to be on the same sweeping scale as the 2022 Merge upgrade to proof-of-stake.The plan targets three priorities that many of the crypto industry's leaders have been consolidating around recently: implementing quantum-safe cryptography, building higher throughput, and creating privacy features that are built into the protocol. But what this new map didn't mention at all is arguably the most important item for the people who hold Ether or who are considering buying it, so let's dig in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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