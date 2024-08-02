EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ENDOPREDICT® GENOMIC TEST FROM MYRIAD GENETICS

Paris, August 2nd, 2024 –7:30 am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, announces the finalisation of its agreement with Myriad Genetics to acquire the EndoPredict® genomic test.

As part of the agreement announced on 7 May 2024 (see press release below), on 1 August 2024 the Group has completed the acquisition of the second-generation genomic test EndoPredict® for breast cancer and the license agreement to distribute the second-generation genomic test Prolaris® for prostate cancer from Myriad Genetics. Revenues from these two activities are around €8m on an annual basis, with EBITDA levels in the short and medium term diluting the Group's performance.

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







