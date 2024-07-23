23.07.2024 15:42:57

European Commission To Probe Delivery Hero, Glovo On Possible Breach Of Competition Rules

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has announced the opening of a formal investigation into Delivery Hero SE and Glovo. The antitrust investigation is to assess whether Delivery Hero and Glovo have breached EU competition rules by participating in a cartel in the sector of online ordering and delivery of food, grocery and other daily consumer goods in the European Economic Area.

From July 2018, Delivery Hero held a minority share in Glovo. In July 2022, it acquired its sole control. Delivery Hero said it is fully cooperating with the European Commission.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zur Wochenmitte leichter präsentieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen