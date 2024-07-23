|
23.07.2024 15:42:57
European Commission To Probe Delivery Hero, Glovo On Possible Breach Of Competition Rules
(RTTNews) - The European Commission has announced the opening of a formal investigation into Delivery Hero SE and Glovo. The antitrust investigation is to assess whether Delivery Hero and Glovo have breached EU competition rules by participating in a cartel in the sector of online ordering and delivery of food, grocery and other daily consumer goods in the European Economic Area.
From July 2018, Delivery Hero held a minority share in Glovo. In July 2022, it acquired its sole control. Delivery Hero said it is fully cooperating with the European Commission.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!